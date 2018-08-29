US Open: Alexander Zverev, Marin Cilic begin campaigns with comfortable wins

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev hardly broke sweat despite the sweltering US Open heat on Tuesday as the German dispatched Canadian lucky loser Peter Polansky 6-2 6-1 6-2 in a first-round match that lasted just over an hour and a half.

The 21-year-old won 83 percent of his first serves, fired 10 aces and never faced a break point as he cruised past Polansky and set up a second-round showdown with Nicolas Mahut of France.

"I played well from start to finish," Zverev said in an on-court interview. "It's never easy and obviously the conditions are tough for everyone because of the heat and humidity. "Tennis is a very tough sport."

The loss ends a remarkable run for Polansky who this year became the first player ever to qualify for all four Grand Slam tournaments as a lucky loser, although he fell in the first round of all of them. The lucky loser is a player who has lost during qualifiers but makes the main draw because of a withdrawal and has his name picked at random.

Zverev's win was his first at a major under the tutelage of former world number one Ivan Lendl. "Thanks to him for joining my team," said Zverev, who many pundits believe has the best chance of any of the young crop of men's players to make a deep run at the tournament. "Hopefully this match is the beginning for us."

Cilic advances

Marin Cilic clinched a second-round berth at the US Open after opponent Marius Copil of Romania retired hurt in the third set trailing the seventh-ranked Croat 7-5 6-1 1-1 on Tuesday. Cilic, who was champion in 2014, was cruising against Copil, who quit with a left-arm strain, according to a USTA official.

The match took place in heat and humidity, as temperatures climbed above 90 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius), battering players across Flushing Meadows. Seventh seed Cilic, who said it was "one of the most brutal days that we had so far this year," told reporters the heat, plus the pressure of the shot clock introduced at the tournament this year, had proved challenging.

"I was just missing some easy balls, making some unforced errors that are not that usual for me," Cilic said, referring to his performance early in the match. "Conditions definitely were extremely tough and very humid, very hot."