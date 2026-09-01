US Open 2026: Roger Federer gets ring at Arthur Ashe Stadium after Hall of Fame induction

Roger Federer received his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring at the US Open, two days after his induction in Newport.

Tennis legend Roger Federer received his International Tennis Hall of Fame ring at the US Open on Monday, just two days after his official induction in Newport. The Swiss great was honoured inside Arthur Ashe Stadium during a special ceremony, marking another milestone in his illustrious career.

Hall of Fame honour at Arthur Ashe Stadium

The ring was given to Federer by Hall of Fame President and 2017 inductee Kim Clijsters. Federer was admitted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday together with former American player and commentator Mary Carillo. The arena roared in applause as the 20-time Grand Slam champion pumped his fist and held up his hand to show the audience.

Federer won 103 tour-level championships, including 20 major trophies, during his career. In the PIF ATP Rankings, he held the top spot for 310 weeks, including a record 237 weeks in a row. He belongs to the exclusive ATP No. 1 Club, which has 29 members. Federer, who turned 45 last month and retired from professional tennis in 2022, said it was a pleasure to be back in New York.

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"What a pleasure to be back in New York. The trip, playing out here last Tuesday with the legends, getting the chance to thank everybody who has always supported me here in New York has been incredible Getting inducted into the International Hall of Fame, it gave me a chance to look back at all the incredible people that have helped me along the way, the game I love so much and what it gave me," he said, as quoted by the ATP website.

Nostalgic return to New York

Federer participated in an exhibition event at the US Open on August 25, where he played alongside ATP No. 1 Club members, competing against Andy Roddick and later teaming with John McEnroe. This event was a nostalgic return for Federer, a five-time US Open champion from 2004 to 2008, underscoring his enduring connection to New York and the tournament.