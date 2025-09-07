Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UP government issues new guidelines to manage stray dogs and feeding in urban areas

Guru Randhawa visits flood-hit Dera Baba Nanak, sets up relief camp for victims

'Chipocalypse Now': US President Donald Trump issues BIG warning of large-scale immigration in Chicago, says, ' I love smell of...'

VinFast VF6, VF7 electric SUVs hit Indian market, is it challenge for Tata and Mahindra?

History created! India’s Anuparna Roy wins Best Director at Venice Film Festival for Songs of Forgotten Trees

Trump’s adviser Peter Navarro attacks Elon Musk as X fact-checks his claims on India-Russia oil trade

US Open 2025: World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka clinches fourth Grand Slam title, beats Amanda Anisimova

Donald Trump preparing to visit South Korea in Oct, may sit down with Xi Jinping, says report

Punjab floods: Death toll climbs to 51, over 22000 rescued; Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Fazilka among worst-hit areas; check details

Pakistan: 1 killed, several injured in blast at cricket stadium in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UP government issues new guidelines to manage stray dogs and feeding in urban areas

UP government issues new guidelines to manage stray dogs and feeding in urban ar

Guru Randhawa visits flood-hit Dera Baba Nanak, sets up relief camp for victims

Guru Randhawa visits flood-hit Dera Baba Nanak, sets up relief camp for victims

'Chipocalypse Now': US President Donald Trump issues BIG warning of large-scale immigration in Chicago, says, ' I love smell of...'

'Chipocalypse Now': US President Donald Trump issues BIG warning of...

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeSports

SPORTS

US Open 2025: World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka clinches fourth Grand Slam title, beats Amanda Anisimova

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka retains her US Open crown, with a commanding 6-3, 7-6(3) victory over America's Amanda Anisimova in women's singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 07, 2025, 07:41 AM IST

US Open 2025: World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka clinches fourth Grand Slam title, beats Amanda Anisimova
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka retains her US Open crown, with a commanding 6-3, 7-6(3) victory over America's Amanda Anisimova in women's singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She secured her fourth Grand Slam title, with just taking one hour and 34 minutes to close out the match.

Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka became the first woman to win back-to-back US Open Single title since Serena Williams in 2014. Earlier this year, Sabalenka fell short in the finals of Australian Open and Roland Garros.

 

The win marks Sabalenka’s 100th career Grand Slam main-draw victory and gave her a tour-leading 56th win of the season, and she says, 'THIS ONE FELT DIFFERENT. 'After her victory, Sabalenka said, “I had to overcome a lot this season. I knew the hard work we put in deserved a Grand Slam title. To defend my crown and handle my emotions in this final means so much. I’m super proud of myself.”

About the match

The finals was jaw clinching as the top seed Aryna Sabalenka, was against America's Amanda Anisimova. Amanda Anisimova has stunned Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek, to maker way into the finals. Aryna Sabalenka clinched the opener in just 38 minutes with 6-3. In the second set, Sabalenka was determined to close the match at 5-4, however a misfire on a routine smash allowed Anisimova to score one more point. Now, Anisimova was ready for a tie-breaker, but Sabalenka outperformed her under pressure and clinched the victory with 7-6.

23-year-old Amanda Anisimova, eight seed, despite losing, now makes entry into the Top 5 of the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time in her career. This was her second straight Grand Slam final, following her runner-up finish at Wimbledon, where she lost to Swiatek.

Aryna Sabalenka, now owns two Australian Open titles (2023, 2024) and two US Open titles (2024, 2025), joining an elite group of players with four Grand Slam titles.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
PM Modi to visit flood-affected states, review relief measures
PM Modi to visit flood-affected states, review relief measures
Bigg Boss 19 Weekend Ka Vaar: Salman Khan slams Kunickaa Sadanand for leaving captaincy midway, asks 'why did you...'
Bigg Boss 19: Salman Khan slams Kunickaa Sadanand for leaving captaincy midway
GST 2.0 set to boost real estate sector due to lower tax on construction materials: What homebuyers can expect
GST 2.0 set to boost real estate sector due to lower tax on construction
UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation: David Lammy named UK's new Deputy PM; here's full list of ministerial changes
UK PM Keir Starmer reshuffles cabinet after Angela Rayner's resignation
After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup 2025; fans react
After Dream11 exit, Shivam Dube reveals Team India’s new jersey for Asia Cup
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE