US Open 2025: World No.1 Aryna Sabalenka clinches fourth Grand Slam title, beats Amanda Anisimova

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka retains her US Open crown, with a commanding 6-3, 7-6(3) victory over America's Amanda Anisimova in women's singles final at Arthur Ashe Stadium. She secured her fourth Grand Slam title, with just taking one hour and 34 minutes to close out the match.

Belarusian star Aryna Sabalenka became the first woman to win back-to-back US Open Single title since Serena Williams in 2014. Earlier this year, Sabalenka fell short in the finals of Australian Open and Roland Garros.

The win marks Sabalenka’s 100th career Grand Slam main-draw victory and gave her a tour-leading 56th win of the season, and she says, 'THIS ONE FELT DIFFERENT. 'After her victory, Sabalenka said, “I had to overcome a lot this season. I knew the hard work we put in deserved a Grand Slam title. To defend my crown and handle my emotions in this final means so much. I’m super proud of myself.”

About the match

The finals was jaw clinching as the top seed Aryna Sabalenka, was against America's Amanda Anisimova. Amanda Anisimova has stunned Naomi Osaka and Iga Swiatek, to maker way into the finals. Aryna Sabalenka clinched the opener in just 38 minutes with 6-3. In the second set, Sabalenka was determined to close the match at 5-4, however a misfire on a routine smash allowed Anisimova to score one more point. Now, Anisimova was ready for a tie-breaker, but Sabalenka outperformed her under pressure and clinched the victory with 7-6.

23-year-old Amanda Anisimova, eight seed, despite losing, now makes entry into the Top 5 of the PIF WTA Rankings for the first time in her career. This was her second straight Grand Slam final, following her runner-up finish at Wimbledon, where she lost to Swiatek.

Aryna Sabalenka, now owns two Australian Open titles (2023, 2024) and two US Open titles (2024, 2025), joining an elite group of players with four Grand Slam titles.