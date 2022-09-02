Rafael Nadal likely to leave 2022 US Open and return home to Mallorca amid wife's pregnancy situation: Reports

File Photo

Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal who kicked off his US Open 2022 campaign with a victory may withdraw from the tournament and return home to his pregnant wife, who is presently being treated at a clinic.

Nadal is playing in New York for the first time since defeating Daniil Medvedev in five sets to win the 2019 title.

According to reports, Nadal could leave the tournament midway since his pregnant wife, Maria Francisca Perello, was taken to a clinic in Palma de Mallorca. According to MARCA, Maria is doing well and the couple's baby is safe. She is, however, expected to be admitted to the hospital until at least the 34th week of her pregnancy.

The King of Clay's family is far from pleased with the fact that his wife's medical condition has been revealed to the public and are looking for a member of staff at the clinic who could have disclosed it.

Reports of Rafael Nadal and Maria Francisca Perello expecting a child started circulating on June 22 and the former confirmed it later that month.

Earlier this month, Nadal missed the Wimbledon semifinals due to an abdominal issue, which also kept him out of the Canadian Open 2022 and the Davis Cup.