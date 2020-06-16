US Open 2020 to be held as per schedule despite global tennis calendar being suspended due to coronavirus: Report

While all professional tennis has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) plans to go ahead with its original schedule for the US Open 2020.

The virus outbreak saw French Open being delayed to mid-September while Wimbledon Championships being cancelled for the first time since the second world war.

However, several media reports claim that the US Open is expected to go on on the scheduled date from August 31. “We're ready to move forward as long as we get all the approvals we need,” USTA spokesman Chris Widmaier told ESPN.

“At the end of the day, whatever plan we put forward will be guided by our first principles of health and safety for everyone involved,” Washington Post quoted Widmaier as saying.

Recently, World No. 1 Novak Djokovic and No. 2 Rafael Nadal expressed their reservations with regards to travelling to New York for the Grand Slam. While Djokovic said “extreme” restrictions may be imposed as part of safety guidelines, Nadal says he will only participate if there’s a guarantee of safety for players.

Meanwhile, Feliciano Lopez has claimed that former world No. 1 and US Open winner Andy Murray is pumped up for the event to happen.

“Actually two days ago I was talking to him, and he was really pumped. He was starting to practice again. I asked about the hip… he was positive. He might be able to compete again,” Lopez was quoted as saying in British media.