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Uruguay vs India in Kolkata: 2-time FIFA World Cup winners set for Blue Tigers clash on THIS date

Uruguay, two-time FIFA World Cup winners, are set to travel to India for a highly anticipated international clash against the Blue Tigers in Kolkata. The blockbuster fixture promises a major test for Indian football as the team prepares to face one of the sport’s most decorated nations.

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Chankesh Rao

Updated : Aug 29, 2026, 10:05 PM IST

Uruguay vs India in Kolkata: 2-time FIFA World Cup winners set for Blue Tigers clash on THIS date
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Indian football fans have something to look forward to this October. India will go up against two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay in Kolkata on October 6 at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. This showdown comes right after the Blue Tigers square off against Brazil at the same stadium on October 3.

It’s not the first time India and Uruguay share the pitch. Their last meeting was back in the 1982 Nehru Cup, where Uruguay walked away with a 3-1 win and later took the title. Fast forward to now, Uruguay arrives after getting knocked out in the first round of World Cup 2026 qualifiers. Meanwhile, India faces Panama on September 26 in Bengaluru, so Indian fans are about to catch three top-ranked teams play in just ten days. Uruguay stands at 20th in the FIFA rankings at the moment.

The All India Football Federation put out a statement: "The Indian men's national team welcomes another heavyweight to Kolkata, with two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay set for an international friendly at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on October 6, 2026. It will be India's third high-profile international friendly in this window after playing Panama in Bengaluru and five-time champions Brazil in Kolkata." 

The AIFF also highlighted Uruguay’s credentials, calling them one of the world’s most decorated teams. It noted that Diego Forlán, Uruguay’s current head coach, once played for Mumbai City FC back in 2016. Uruguay’s arrival makes this stretch of international matches a rare treat for Indian fans, as Panama, Brazil, and Uruguay—all World Cup participants—are visiting in the same international window.

Uruguay’s history speaks for itself. They were the first ever FIFA World Cup winners in 1930, taking down Argentina 4-2 in the final. They won again in 1950, this time beating Brazil 2-1. Since then, their best finishes have been fourth place in 1954, 1970, and 2010.

There’s another fun fact. Uruguay, England, and Spain are the only nations with a perfect record in World Cup finals, each winning every final they've played in. Uruguay was the first to claim victory in back-to-back finals. You can bet fans in Kolkata can’t wait to see them in action.

Also read| Women's Asia Cup 2026: When and where to watch India vs Thailand match live on TV and online?

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