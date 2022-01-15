UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for UP vs TEL in PKL 2022

In match number 56th match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 UP Yoddha will go head to head with Telugu Titans in Bengaluru tonight.

UP Yoddha have had a season to forget so far, despite spending big on the likes of Pardeep Narwal, the team is sitting in seventh place in the standings with 23 points. They have won just twice all season, losing four games and playing three draws in the remaining matches.

Their rivals for the day, Telugu Titans are in a far worse place, rooted to the bottom of league standings. Telugu Titans have played eight matches, but they've yet to win a single game this term, having lost an astonishing six games and drawing the remaining two.

Both Telugu Titans and UP Yoddha will be hoping for better fortunes when they take to the mat on Saturday.

UP vs TEL Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans match today.

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans: Predicted Lineups

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Shrikant Jadhav, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Sumit, Gurdeep

Telugu Titans: Rajnish, Surinder Singh, Rakesh Gowda, Adarsh T, Akash Choudhary, C Arun, Muhammad Shihas

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans: My Dream11 Team

Sumit, Ashu Singh, Surinder Singh, Shrikant Jadhav, Shubham Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Rajnish

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans: Match details

The match will be played on January 15, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.