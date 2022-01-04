UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for UP vs TAM in PKL 2021-22

The 33rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021-22 on Tuesday in Bengaluru will be between UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas. UP Yoddha are placed eighth with 13 points, while Tamil Thalaivas find themselves in the sixth position with 14 points.

The UP side have drawn and lost a couple of games each and have one victory so far this season. They drew their last two matches against the Gujarat Giants and U Mumba, by 32 - 32 & 28 - 28, respectively.

As for Tamil Thalaivas, they, on the other hand, have one win and loss each, while their remaining three encounters ended in draws.

Dream11 Prediction - UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas

UP vs TAM Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas match today.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: Predicted Lineups

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Nitesh Kumar, Ashu Singh, Ankit, Rohit Tomar, Surender Gill, Sumit.

Tamil Thalaivas: Surjeet Singh, Manjeet, Athul MS, Bhavani Rajput, Ajinkya Pawar, Mohit Jakhar, Sagar.

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: My Dream11 Team

Sumit (VC), Sagar, Surjeet Singh, Sahil Singh, Mohit, Surender Gill (C), Abhishek Panwar

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas: Match details

The match will be played on January 04, 2021, Tuesday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.