UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for UP vs PAT in PKL 2022

Match 88 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 on Wednesday in Bengaluru will see UP Yoddha lock horns with the Patna Pirates.

UP Yoddha are currently placed sixth with 41 points from 15 matches. They have registered five wins and seven losses with their remaining three games ending in draws.

As far as the Patna Pirates is concerned, they find themselves in third place with 45 points from just 13 matches. They have eight wins and four losses while one of their league stages matches ended in a draw.

UP vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates match today.

UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates: Predicted Lineups

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Shrikant Jadhav/Mohammad Taghi

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar, Monu Goyat, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates: My Dream11 Team

Neeraj Kumar, Sumit, Nitesh Kumar (VC), Sunil, Monu Goyat, Surender Gill (C), Prashanth Kumar Rai.

UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates: Match details

The match will be played on February 02, 2021, Wednesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.