UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for UP vs HAR in PKL 2022

Match number 73 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 (PKL) will feature UP Yoddha taking on Haryana Steelers in Bengaluru tonight.

After a wobbly start to the season, UP Yoddha have picked up the pace in recent weeks, and one of the main reasons behind the revival has been the rise of Pardeep Narwal. UP Yoddha are currently in fourth place in the league standings with 5 wins out of 12 matches.

On the other hand, Haryana Steelers are also on a winning streak themselves which they would like to keep going. Haryana Steelers are currently in ninth place with 5 wins from 12 matches, but they trail UP Yoddha by 4 points.

A win would see Haryana Steelers leapfrog their opponents in fourth place, while UP Yoddha could rise to second place with a win tonight.

Dream11 Prediction - UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers

UP vs HAR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers match today.

UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers: Predicted Lineups

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Shrikant Jadhav, Surender Gill, Ashu Singh, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit, Gaurav Kumar

Haryana Steelers: Ashish, Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Ravi Kumar, Surender Nada, Jaideep Kuldeep, Mohit

UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers: My Dream11 Team

Jaideep Kuldeep, Surender Nada, Nitesh Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Mohit, Surender Gill, Ashish

UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers: Match details

The match will be played on January 23, 2021, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.