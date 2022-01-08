UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for UP vs DEL in PKL 2021-22

The 40th match of Pro Kabaddi 2021 on Saturday will see Dabang Delhi KC take on UP Yoddha in the northern derby clash in Bengaluru.

The currently unbeaten side so far, Dabang Delhi KC are in the second position on the points table, having registered four victories and two ties from six matches.

They have won three of their last five matches and in their previous game against the Telugu Titans, the Delhi-based franchise emerged victorious by a scoreline of 36-35.

As far as UP Yoddha is concerned, they, on the other hand, have not been able to play to their full potential and are placed in 10th with only 14 points from six matches.

The side has registered a victory in only one of their last five outings as the Nitesh Kumar-led outfit lost to Tamil Thalaivas by 33-39 in their previous encounter.

Dream11 Prediction - UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC

UP vs DEL Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC match today.

UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC: Predicted Lineups

UP Yoddha: Pardeep Narwal, Ashu Singh, Shubham Kumar, Ankit, Surender Gill, Nitesh Kumar, Sumit.

Dabang Delhi KC: Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Ashu Malik, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal.

UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC: My Dream11 Team

Joginder Narwal, Jeeva Kumar, Sumit, Vijay, Shubham Kumar, Naveen Kumar (C), Surender Gill (VC).

UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi KC: Match details

The match will be played on January 08, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.