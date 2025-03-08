Uorfi Javed stated that Dhanashree Verma expressed gratitude for her support during a time of social media backlash following her divorce proceedings with Yuzvendra Chahal.

Uorfi Javed shared that she recently received a touching message from Dhanashree Verma, who expressed her gratitude for the support Uorfi offered during the harsh backlash on social media following her divorce from Yuzvendra Chahal. Uorfi mentioned that Dhanashree is currently going through a tough time in her life.

Dhanashree has faced constant trolling on social media amid her divorce from Yuzvendra. In a recent podcast with Humans of Bombay, Uorfi talked about how women are often blamed in controversies involving male athletes. The social media influencer highlighted her steadfast support for Dhanashree, having written a detailed post defending her during the ongoing online criticism. Afterward, Dhanashree personally reached out to Uorfi to express her thanks.

“I had posted a story in support of her, because I thought she was being treated very unfairly. She reached out to me and thanked me for the support as she was going through a very difficult time," Uorfi said.

In her initial post, Uorfi penned a lengthy note discussing the divorce of Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya. She also touched upon the past criticism Anushka Sharma faced for Virat Kohli's performance in matches. Although not explicitly naming Dhanashree or Yuzvendra, Uorfi's Instagram story alluded to them.

“Everytime a cricketer is breaking up or getting divorced, the woman is bashed left right and centre just because in our head our cricketer is our hero. None of us have any idea what happened between the two or even during Natasha and Hardik’s case but of course it’s the woman who is at fault."

“Oh and don’t forget the time when Anushka was blamed for Virat’s bad performances. Remember? So it’s always the woman who is to be blamed for the man’s action? These are grown men with fully functioning brains who know what they are doing."

Uorfi Javed also remarked on the tendency to blame cricketers' wives for marrying for financial gain when their marriages encounter difficulties.

“In our minds, the cricketers are the heroes and they never do anything wrong. Is the cricketer not a sensible person? Couldn’t he tell if the girl had married him for the money?," she said.

Meanwhile, both Dhanashree Verma and Yuzvendra Chahal have not publicly commented on the situation. According to a recent report, it was revealed during a court hearing that the couple has been living separately for the past 18 months. When questioned about the reason for their divorce, they cited 'compatibility issues'.

There have been multiple reports circulating that Dhanashree was requesting Rs 60 crore in alimony from the cricketer. However, Dhanashree's family has since released an official statement dismissing these claims.

Also read| How much money does Mohammed Shami provide to Hasin Jahan as maintenance? What is her net worth?