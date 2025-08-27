Cabinet approves India's Commonwealth Games 2030 bid, names this city as host

THIS Ratan Tata firm will set up AI unit, how will it change Tata Group business? Know in detail
Why is India still witnessing heavy rainfall? Is the rain pattern changing?
'Why butt your nose...': Sunil Gavaskar hits back at foreign cricketers slamming Shreyas Iyer's Asia Cup snub
India issues fresh flood alerts to Pakistan on 'humanitarian grounds', warns of 'high probability' of flooding in Tawi River
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: How Bollywood celebs, including Ananya Panday, Sharvari, Govinda, are celebrating with Bappa this year
Exclusive | Sonu Sood on how Lord Ganesha impacted his life, saved him from...: 'I came from Punjab, without any connections, then...'
Sophie Turner defends her rape scene in Game of Thrones, says the show 'did a lot of justice to women': 'If it came out today...'
As 50 percent tariffs kick in, Donald Trump's aide makes BIG statement, says, 'At the end of the day...'
Rs 9.75 crore final salary: A look at R Ashwin's massive IPL earnings as he bids adieu to the league
Latest OTT Releases This Week: New movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, more
SPORTS
Athletes from 72 countries will participate in the Commonwealth Games. Hosting such a globally prestigious event will foster a strong sense of national pride and unity.
The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for submission of a bid for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030. It also gave its approval to sign the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) along with the required Guarantees from the concerned Ministries, Departments, and Authorities, and sanctioned the required grant-in-aid to the Gujarat Government, in case the bid is accepted, as per a release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.
The Union Cabinet has named Ahmedabad as the ideal to host for CWC 2030 as it offers world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture. Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, has already demonstrated its capability by successfully hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final.
Athletes from 72 countries will participate in the Commonwealth Games. It will also include participation of a large number of athletes, coaches, technical officials, tourists, media persons, among others, visiting India during the Games, benefiting local businesses and generating revenue.
Beyond sports, hosting the CWG in India would leave a lasting impact, boosting tourism, creating jobs and inspiring millions of young athletes. Apart from that, a large number of professionals will have opportunities in Sports science, Event Operations and Management, Logistics and transport coordination, Broadcast and media, IT and communications, Public relations and communications, and other fields as well.
READ | Neeraj Chopra in Diamond League Final: When and where to watch Indian javelin star in action live from Zurich
Hosting such a globally prestigious event will foster a strong sense of national pride and unity. It will provide a shared national experience and boost the morale of our Nation. It will inspire a new generation of athletes to enter Sports as a career option and encourage greater participation in sports at all levels.
(With inputs from ANI)