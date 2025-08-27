Cabinet approves India's Commonwealth Games 2030 bid, names this city as host

Athletes from 72 countries will participate in the Commonwealth Games. Hosting such a globally prestigious event will foster a strong sense of national pride and unity.

The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports for submission of a bid for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2030. It also gave its approval to sign the Host Collaboration Agreement (HCA) along with the required Guarantees from the concerned Ministries, Departments, and Authorities, and sanctioned the required grant-in-aid to the Gujarat Government, in case the bid is accepted, as per a release from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

Which city is named as the CWC 2030 host?

The Union Cabinet has named Ahmedabad as the ideal to host for CWC 2030 as it offers world-class stadiums, cutting-edge training facilities, and a passionate sporting culture. Narendra Modi Stadium, the largest stadium in the world, has already demonstrated its capability by successfully hosting the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Final.

How many countries will participate in the Commonwealth Games?

Athletes from 72 countries will participate in the Commonwealth Games. It will also include participation of a large number of athletes, coaches, technical officials, tourists, media persons, among others, visiting India during the Games, benefiting local businesses and generating revenue.

Beyond sports, hosting the CWG in India would leave a lasting impact, boosting tourism, creating jobs and inspiring millions of young athletes. Apart from that, a large number of professionals will have opportunities in Sports science, Event Operations and Management, Logistics and transport coordination, Broadcast and media, IT and communications, Public relations and communications, and other fields as well.

Hosting such a globally prestigious event will foster a strong sense of national pride and unity. It will provide a shared national experience and boost the morale of our Nation. It will inspire a new generation of athletes to enter Sports as a career option and encourage greater participation in sports at all levels.

(With inputs from ANI)