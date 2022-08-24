Search icon
Ultimate Kho Kho: Chennai Quick Guns clinch hat-trick of wins as they clinch a 2-point win against Gujarat Giants

Telugu Yoddhas also won their match as they secured top position on the points table by thrashing Mumbai Khiladis by 12 points.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 24, 2022, 05:01 PM IST

Ultimate Kho Kho

In-form Chennai Quick Guns completed an impressive hat-trick of wins in the inaugural edition of Ultimate Kho Kho by clinching a sensational 2-point win against Gujarat Giants while Telugu Yoddhas secured top position on the points table by thrashing Mumbai Khiladis by 12 points at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Mahalunge, Pune, Maharashtra on Tuesday.

Extending his brilliant performance in the league, Ramji Kashyap scored massive 20 points with six dismissals as Chennai Quick Guns finished the thrilling match with a 53-51 score. Madan also contributed with 11 points for the winning side.

While in Telugu Yoddha's 12-point win skipper Prajwal KH and Sachin Bhargo put up solid performances. Leading from the front, Prajwal defended for three minutes and one second while Bhargo recorded all-round show with 10 points in attack and three minutes and 47 seconds in the defence to hand Mumbai Khiladis their third successive defeat with a 55-43 score.

With this win, Telugu Yoddhas also went past Gujarat Giants to take the top position on the points table with 12 points. Coming into the match after two back-to-back wins, Chennai Quick Guns made a confident start. But despite a tough challenge from the opposition, Gujarat Giants managed to secure a narrow two-point lead with a 27-25 score at the end of the first innings.

Chennai Quick Guns, however, gained momentum in the second part of the game when they scored 22 points in the third turn which kept them ahead in the game with a 47-31 score. They further held their nerves in the crucial final turn and didn`t allow strong Gujarat Giants to score enough points before securing a nail-biting victory in the end. Aniket Pote scored 10 points for Gujarat Giants.

Ultimate Kho Kho is promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India. Final of India`s first-ever franchise-based Kho-Kho league will be played on September 4.

