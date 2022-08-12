Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Teams, schedule, live streaming and all you need to know

Ultimate Kho Kho

The much-awaited first edition of the Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) is all set to begin on August 14, 2022. A total of six teams will compete in the tournament.

The franchise-based league will be the first ever for the sport of Kho Kho and teams from Chennai, Mumbai, Gujarat, Odisha, Rajasthan and Telugu will take part in the competition.

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Format:

A total of 34 matches will be played in the league stage, with two matches taking place each day. In the knockout stage, matches will be played in a playoff format which will comprise qualifiers and eliminators.

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 teams and their owners:

Teams Owner Name Chennai Quick Guns KLO Sports Gujarat Giants Adani Sportsline Mumbai Khiladis Badshah & Punit Balan Odisha Juggernauts Government of Odisha Rajasthan Warriors Capri Global Telugu Yoddhas GMR Sports

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Date, Timings and Venue:

The competition will be played from August 14, 2022, to September 4, 2022, at the Balewadi Stadium, Pune. The games will be played from 07:00 PM IST to 10:00 PM IST.

The Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 Schedule:

Ultimate Kho Kho 2022 live streaming online and live telecast:

The tournament will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the matches on Sony Sports SD/HD channels. Fans can also watch the games online on the SonyLiv app.