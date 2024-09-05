Twitter
Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei dies after set on fire, attacked by her own…

The incident has sent shockwaves through the athletics community and has highlighted the pervasive issue of domestic violence in Kenya

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 05, 2024, 04:27 PM IST

Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei dies after set on fire, attacked by her own…
TRENDING NOW

    In a tragic and shocking incident, Ugandan Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei has passed away in Kenya, just four days after her boyfriend set her on fire. The 33-year-old marathon runner, who recently competed in the Paris Olympics, succumbed to her injuries at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret, Kenya.

    According to Kenyan police, Cheptegei's partner, Dickson Ndiema Marangach, allegedly poured petrol on her and ignited it during a heated argument over a land dispute at their residence in Endebess, Trans-Nzoia County, on Sunday. Cheptegei suffered severe burns covering 80 percent of her body and had been in critical condition since the attack.

    The incident has sent shockwaves through the athletics community and has highlighted the pervasive issue of domestic violence in Kenya. “We have learnt of the sad passing on of our Olympic athlete Rebecca Cheptegei… following a vicious attack by her boyfriend,” said Donald Rukare, president of the Uganda Olympic Committee, in a statement on X. “This was a cowardly and senseless act that has led to the loss of a great athlete. Her legacy will continue to endure,” he added.

    Cheptegei's daughter witnessed the horrific attack and described the scene to local media. “He kicked me while I tried to run to the rescue of my mother,” she said. “I immediately cried out for help, attracting a neighbour who tried to extinguish the flames with water, but it was not possible,” she added.

    Marangach also sustained burns to 30 percent of his body during the incident. The Uganda Athletics Federation condemned the act, stating, “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our athlete, Rebecca Cheptegei early this morning who tragically fell victim to domestic violence. As a federation, we condemn such acts and call for justice. May her soul rest in peace”.

    This tragic event follows a pattern of violence against female athletes in Kenya. In 2021, record-breaking Kenyan runner Agnes Tirop was found stabbed to death at her home in Iten, and in 2022, Kenyan-born athlete Damaris Mutua was found dead in the same town. These incidents underscore the alarming statistics that 34 percent of women in Kenya have experienced physical violence since the age of 15, according to data from the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics.

    Cheptegei's death is a stark reminder of the need for urgent action against domestic violence and gender-based violence. Her legacy as a dedicated athlete and her contributions to Ugandan athletics will be remembered, but the circumstances of her death serve as a poignant call for justice and change.

