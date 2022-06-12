UEFA Nations League: Wales plays and dramatic draw against Belgium courtesy of Brennan Johnson's late goal

Belgium vs Wales

The young Nottingham Forest striker thought he'd been denied his dramatic 87th-minute equalizer when VAR interrupted the Red Wall celebrations. But, after a brief pause, French referee Benoit Bastien awarded the goal, sending the Cardiff City Stadium back into raptures.

The game ended 1-1, which was a fair result, but for another VAR intervention, Cymru could`ve taken all three points. Ethan Ampadu`s fifth-minute thunderbolt was canceled out by the video referee after Joe Rodon's foot was adjudged to be inches offside.

This precious point keeps Cymru alive in Nations League Group A4, with trips to Netherlands and Belgium to come, before finishing off with what could be a crunch clash against Poland in Cardiff, in September. But Rob Page's men were made to work hard, especially either side of halftime, as Belgium`s talisman and captain Kevin De Bruyne caused chaos with some sublime work before Youri Tielemans finished a wonderful move on 50 minutes.

But, less than a week on from their glorious World Cup qualification, this courageous Cymru team weren't to be denied and snatched a draw from Roberto Martinez's Red Devils, courtesy of Johnson`s cool finish which followed some sensational work from substitute Aaron Ramsey on the edge of the Belgian box.

Now Cymru head to the Netherlands on Tuesday full of confidence as they look to avenge this week's disappointing defeat against the Dutch and aim to end this wonderful week on another massive high.

But Poland's 2-2 draw in Amsterdam means Cymru currently sit bottom of the group, with just one point from three games, and looks like they need a result in Rotterdam. Belgium have scored in 47 consecutive international matches, including their last 15 in the Nations League; the last time they failed to find the net was against France in the 2018 World Cup semi-finals.

While Wales have lost only one of their last seven matches against Belgium

(With inputs from Reuters)