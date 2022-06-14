UEFA Nations League: Luka Modric penalty seals 1-0 win for Croatia, France miss out on final 4 berth

Luka Modric scored for Croatia to hand them a 1-0 win over France in the Nations League

Luka Modric was the star of the show as his penalty in the fifth minute was enough to secure a slender 1-0 win over France, which all but ended the World Cup champs' hopes of reaching the final four of the UEFA Nations League on Monday.

In a repeat of the World Cup final of 2018, Modric's goal secured Croatia's first win over France, and the holders of UEFA Nations League now are in danger of being relegated from Group 1 with just two games left to play.

The world champions, who have now lost two and drawn two, are bottom of Group 1 on two points, five adrift of Croatia who prevailed thanks to an early Luka Modric penalty.

READ| Australia vs Peru highlights: Goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne dances to make save during penalty shootout

France coach Didier Deschamps reshuffled his team again as he looked to rest players at the end of the season and in all four matches this month never fielded the best possible lineup.

REPORT: An early Modrić penalty gave Croatia victory in Saint-Denis to end France's defence of the #NationsLeague — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) June 13, 2022

Les Bleus looked short of ideas in a defeat to Denmark plus draws against Croatia and Austria before Monday`s loss to the team they beat in the World Cup final four years ago.

Croatia grabbed the early lead after five minutes when Modric converted a penalty after Ibrahima Konate fouled Ante Budimir. It was Modric's 22nd goal in 152 games for Croatia.

Kylian Mbappe had two opportunities but it was the visitors who threatened most in the 17th minute through Josip Brekalo.

READ| India vs Hong Kong, 2023 AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Live streaming, IND vs HK, time in India IST & where to watch on TV

Deschamps made two changes at halftime, bringing in Aurelien Tchouameni for Boubacar Kamara in midfield and Benjamin Pavard for Jules Kounde on the right flank of the defence.





Croatia shock winless France in Saint-Denis! Best display tonight was from _______#NationsLeague pic.twitter.com/RjmNWoBcUO — UEFA Nations League (@EURO2024) June 13, 2022

Mbappe had another couple of chances but Ivica Ivusic saved comfortably as Croatia controlled the pace of the game.

Antoine Griezmann replaced Matteo Guendouzi with 10 minutes left in a last-ditch attempt by Deschamps to salvage a point.

READ| Switzerland vs Portugal highlights: Seferovic scores fastest goal in UEFA Nations League win

But it proved in vain as France failed to score for the first time after netting in their 23 previous games.

With inputs from Reuters