UEFA Nations League 2022-23 to start from June 1: Fixtures, schedule - All you need to know

The UEFA Nations League 2022-23 edition will kick off on June 1

After a long and tiring domestic football club season came to an end, it's time for international football once again. Since the FIFA World Cup will be played in November later this year, the third edition of the UEFA Nations League will fill in the gap for international football this summer.

All 55 member nations of UEFA will take part in the Nations League 2022-23 from June 1 onwards. All the participating nations will be divided into four leagues, named A, B, C, and D.

Each league will consist of 16 teams, which will further be divided into four groups of four teams each.

League D will have seven teams with four in one group and three in the other one. Moreover, teams in League A, the top-ranked teams in Europe will compete for the UEFA Nations League title, which was last won by France after they defeated Spain 2-1 in the final.

Therefore, before the third edition of the UEFA Nations League kicks off, from schedule to venues, here's everything you need to know:

Here's how the groups in each of league A, B, C, and D look like:

League A

Group A1: France, Denmark, Croatia, Austria

Group A2: Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Czech Republic

Group A3: Italy, Germany, England, Hungary

Group A4: Belgium, Netherlands, Poland, Wales

League B

Group B1: Ukraine, Scotland, Republic of Ireland, Armenia

Group B2: Iceland, Russia*, Israel, Albania

Group B3: Bosnia and Herzegovina, Finland, Romania, Montenegro

Group B4: Sweden, Norway, Serbia, Slovenia

League C

Group C1: Turkey, Luxembourg, Lithuania, Faroe Islands

Group C2: Northern Ireland, Greece, Kosovo, Cyprus

Group C3: Slovakia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan

Group C4: Bulgaria, North Macedonia, Georgia, Gibraltar

League D

Group D1: Liechtenstein, Moldova, Andorra, Latvia

Group D2: Malta, Estonia, San Marino

Schedule of UEFA Nations League 2022-23:

Matchdays 1 & 2: 1–8 June 2022

Matchdays 3 & 4: 9–14 June 2022

Matchdays 5 & 6: 22–27 September 2022

Finals draw: tbc

Semi-finals: 14 & 15 June 2023

Final & third-place match: 18 June 2023

Play-outs: 21–23 & 24–26 March 2024

How to watch the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 live in India?

Fans in India can watch the UEFA Nations League live on Sony Sports Network channels. Additionally, the live streaming of the UEFA Nations League 2022-23 edition will be available on Sonyliv app.