UEFA Europa League group stage draw live streaming: How to watch, time, venue, all you need to know

UEFA Europa League group stage draw

The UEFA Europa League 2022-23 group stage draw will be made on August 26, with the Manchester United and Arsenal favourites to clinch the title. The group stage draw of UEL will be held in Istanbul Turkey, with all 32 participating teams being divided into eight groups of four.

The Champions League draw was held on Thursday, with the reigning Europa League champions Eintracht Frankfurt paired with Tottenham Hotspurs, Olympique Marseille, and Sporting club de Portugal in Group D.

As per the format of the UEFA Europa League, the side winning the tournament gets a direct entry into next year's UCL group stage, so all 32 participating teams will eye that prize.

READ| Cobra trailer: Irfan Pathan stars as Interpol agent, check how Suresh Raina and fans reacted

Ahead of the Europa League group stage draw 2022-23, here's all you need to know:

Which teams have qualified for the Europa League 2022-23 season?

AS Roma, Manchester United, Arsenal, Lazio, Braga, Feyenoord, Olympiacos, PVS, Malmo, Ludogarets, Sheriff, Fenerbahce, Ferencvaros, Bodo/Glimt, HJK, AEK Larnaca, Omonoia, Zurich, Trabzonspor, Rennes, Real Sociedad, Real Betis, Union Berlin, Freiburg, Nantes, AS Monaco, Sturm Graz, Union Saint-Gilloise, Midtjylland, Crvena Zvezda, Dynamo Kyiv and Qarabag are the teams who have confirmed their berths in UEFA Europa League draw.

When and where will the UEFA Europa League group stage draw take place?

The UEFA Europa League group stage draw will take place in Istanbul, Turkey, on Friday, August 26.

READ| 'Don't leave, you sh** bas***d': Man United new signing Casemiro receives text from ex-teammate's girlfriend

How to watch the UEFA Europa League group stage draw on television in India?

The UEFA Europa League group stage draw will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of UEFA Europa League group stage draw in India?

The UEFA Europa League group stage draw live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app and website.

When does the UEFA Europa League group stage commence?

The UEFA Europa League group stage will kick start on September 8th and go on until matchday 6 on 3rd November. Here are the dates in full:

Matchday 1: 8 September 2022

Matchday 2: 15 September 2022

Matchday 3: 6 October 2022

Matchday 4: 13 October 2022

Matchday 5: 27 October 2022

Matchday 6: 3 November 2022