UEFA Euro 2020 Netherlands vs Czech Republic Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

Netherlands square off against the Czech Republic on Sunday as they two hope to secure a place in the quarter-finals of UEFA Euro 2020.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 27, 2021, 05:39 PM IST

Following an exciting round of group stage encounters, the knockout stages will see the Netherlands square off against the Czech Republic on Sunday.

The Dutch team were in terrific form during their Group stage as they won all three games. They also finished the last stage as the top-scoring team.

The Czech Republic, on the other hand, finished third in Group D after registering one win, one draw, and one loss in the last stage.

When will the Netherlands vs Czech Republic Euro 2020 match start?    

The match will start at 9:30 PM IST on Sunday, June 27.

Where will the Netherlands vs Czech Republic 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Netherlands vs the Czech Republic Euro 2020 match in India?      

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of the Netherlands vs the Czech Republic Euro 2020 match?     

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Netherlands vs Czech Republic predicted line-ups:

Netherlands: Maarten Stekelenburg; Matthijs de Ligt, Stefan de Vrij, Daley Blind; Denzel Dumfries, Marten de Roon, Frenkie de Jong, Patrick van Aanholt; Georginio Wijnaldum; Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay

Czech Republic: Tomas Vaclik; Vladimir Coufal, Ondrej Celutska, Tomas Kalas, Pavel Kadeřábek; Tomas Soucek, Tomas Holes; Lucas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jantko; Patrik Schick.

