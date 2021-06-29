UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Germany Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

England renew hostilities with Germany in the UEFA Euro 2020 Round of 16 on Tuesday.

Aiming to claim a spot in the UEFA Euro 2020 quarterfinals, England will renew hostilities with Germany in the Round of 16 match on Tuesday. Both heavyweights have had a contrasting run in their Group stages.

England progressed as the top-placed team from Group D while Germany managed to claim the second spot in the tournament's group of death (Group F).

The Three Lions are the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament. Germany, on the other hand, despite winning only one match had a roller-coaster ride.

Die Mannschaft, opened their campaign with a 0-1 defeat against France, then played a 2-2 draw against Hungary. It was only later on when they put on a stellar 4-2 win against Portugal.

When will England vs Germany Euro 2020 match start?

The match will start at 9:30 PM IST on Tuesday, June 29.

Where will England vs Germany 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at Wembley Stadium, in London.

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Germany Euro 2020 match in India?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of the England vs Germany Euro 2020 match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

England vs Germany predicted line-ups:

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Phil Foden, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane

Germany: Manuel Neuer; Matthias Ginter, Mats Hummels, Antonio Rudiger; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Toni Kroos, Robin Gosens; Kai Havertz, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry