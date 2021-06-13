UEFA Euro 2020 England vs Croatia Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

The UEFA Euro 2020 is underway, and England will campaign when they welcome Croatia in a Group D clash on Sunday.

England have become an extremely consistent team and have lost just 10 times in 54 games to date. However, the Three Lions can do so much more. Nevertheless, England come into UEFA Euro 2020 on the back of a solid run after having won each of their last six games and conceding just once.

Croatia, on the other hand, are set to enter a transition period soon as many of the players who took them to the FIFA World Cup 2018 final are reaching the end of the line. The Vatreni have won just two of their last nine fixtures.

When will England vs Croatia Euro 2020 match start?

The match will start at 6.30 AM IST on Sunday, June 13.

Where will England vs Croatia 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at the Wembley Stadium, England

Which TV channels will broadcast England vs Croatia Euro 2020 match in India?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of the England vs Croatia Euro 2020 match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.