UEFA Euro 2020 Croatia vs Spain Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

Spain will lock horns with Croatia in the Round of 16 on Monday in the ongoing UEFA European Championship 2020.

Both Croatia and Spain were inconsistent in their group stages with their performance in the Euro 2020. This clash will have a point for them to prove.

Croatia had started the tournament with a 0-1 loss to England before a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic. In their last game, they registered a thumping 3-1 over Scotland.

Spain, on the other hand, are coming into this game after hammering Slovakia 5-0. They started the event with a goalless draw against Sweden and held Poland for a 1-1 tie.

When will Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 match start?

The match will start at 9:30 PM IST on Monday, June 28.

Where will Croatia vs Spain 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at Parken Stadium in Denmark.

Which TV channels will broadcast Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 match in India?

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of the Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 match?

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Croatia vs Spain predicted line-ups:

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Josko Gvardiol, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Sime Vrsaljko; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Nikola Vlasic, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Rebic

Spain: Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata