UEFA Euro 2020 Croatia vs Spain Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

Headlines

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

'Left no stone unturned to make Bengal backward': JP Nadda attacks CM Mamata Banerjee

Viral video: Girl's charming dance to 'Pahadi' song impresses internet, watch

Delhi traffic advisory for Independence Day 2023: Check timings, roads to avoid, alternate routes

Meet woman who founded Rs 8000 crore company with husband after he quit his job, not from IIT, IIM

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

Viral video: Girl's charming dance to 'Pahadi' song impresses internet, watch

Meet woman who founded Rs 8000 crore company with husband after he quit his job, not from IIT, IIM

10 superfoods high in amino acids

8 players who earn more than Virat Kohli in IPL

7 must-watch films of Sridevi on her birth anniversary

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

Indian Army carries our high-voltage ‘war games’ in Pokhran; Watch them in action

Suniel Shetty celebrates success of RARKPK, Gadar 2, OMG 2, Jailer; says 'movie magic is only going to soar higher'

Not Sangam or Naaz, but this film was the first Indian movie to be shot abroad

This popular Indian actress refused to be part of Steven Spielberg's iconic blockbuster Jurassic Park

HomeSports

Sports

UEFA Euro 2020 Croatia vs Spain Live streaming: When and where to watch in India

Spain will lock horns with Croatia in the Round of 16 on Monday in the ongoing UEFA European Championship 2020.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 28, 2021, 04:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Both Croatia and Spain were inconsistent in their group stages with their performance in the Euro 2020. This clash will have a point for them to prove.

Croatia had started the tournament with a 0-1 loss to England before a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic. In their last game, they registered a thumping 3-1 over Scotland.

Spain, on the other hand, are coming into this game after hammering Slovakia 5-0. They started the event with a goalless draw against Sweden and held Poland for a 1-1 tie.

When will Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 match start?    

The match will start at 9:30 PM IST on Monday, June 28.

Where will Croatia vs Spain 2020 match be played?

The match will be played at Parken Stadium in Denmark.

Which TV channels will broadcast Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 match in India?      

The match will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network through channels Sony Six, Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 2, and Sony Ten 4 in regional languages.

How to watch the live streaming of the Croatia vs Spain Euro 2020 match?     

Fans can catch the live streaming of the match on the SonyLiv app and website.

Croatia vs Spain predicted line-ups:

Croatia: Dominik Livakovic; Josko Gvardiol, Domagoj Vida, Duje Caleta-Car, Sime Vrsaljko; Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Luka Modric; Nikola Vlasic, Bruno Petkovic, Ante Rebic

Spain: Unai Simon; Jordi Alba, Pau Torres, Aymeric Laporte, Cesar Azpilicueta; Sergio Busquets, Koke, Pedri; Gerard Moreno, Dani Olmo, Alvaro Morata

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Noida property news: YEIDA plots, flats up for sale near Noida International Airport, price revealed

IIT JAM Registration: Application process to begin from Sept 5; check important dates, how to apply

Sudha Murthy included in NCERT panel to develop textbooks according to new curriculum

Not Sunny Deol, but this actor was Rajkumar Santoshi’s first choice for Govind’s role in 1993 hit Damini

Viral video: Ferocious lion hunts down and overpowers enormous hippo, internet is stunned

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Krishna Kotian, actor who debuted at 51, plays Prabhas' on-screen father Dasharatha in Adipurush

Remember Rinke Khanna, Rajesh Khanna's daughter who left India after failed Bollywood career, married millionaire who...

Meet this BTS star, who gave up dream to be badminton player, now earns over Rs 2 crore per month

Janhvi Kapoor looks drop-dead gorgeous as she walks the ramp in blue lehenga, fans call her 'queen of the world'

In pics: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Aryaman Deol attend Karan Deol-Drisha Acharya's sangeet ceremony

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE