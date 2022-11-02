Search icon
UEFA Champions League: When and Where to watch Juventus vs Paris Saint-Germain match in India

Ahead of the important game between Juventus and Paris Saint Germain in UEFA Champions League, Here's all you need to know.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 07:27 AM IST

PSG vs Juventus

The UEFA Champions League returns to the fold with another round of fixtures this week as Juventus lock horns with Christophe Galtier's impressive PSG side in an important clash at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Thursdayy. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Juventus have blown hot and cold under Massimiliano Allegri so far and have a mountain to climb to salvage the remainder of their season. The Bianconeri edged Lecce to an important 1-0 victory in their previous game and will need to work hard to keep their opponents at bay this week.

PSG, on the other hand, have carved out a five-point lead for themselves at the top of the Ligue 1 table and are in impressive form at the moment. The Parisian outfit defeated Troyes by a 4-3 margin in an exhilarating encounter over the weekend and will need to work on their defense ahead of this fixture.

What date will the Champions League match between Juventus (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) be played?

The Champions League match between Juventus (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take place on November 3, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League match Juventus (JUV) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) be played?

The Champions League match between Juventus (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be played at the Allianz Stadium in Turin.

What time will the Champions League match Juventus (JUV) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) begin?

The Champions League match between Juventus (JUV) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Juventus (JUV) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Champions League match?

Juventus (JUV) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Juventus (JUV) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Champions League match?

Juventus (JUV) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

Juventus (JUV) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting XI:

Juventus Predicted Starting Line-up: Wojciech Szczesny, Federico Gatti, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Juan Cuadrado, Fabio Miretti, Manuel Locatelli, Adrien Rabiot, Filip Kostic, Moise Kean, Arkadiusz Milik

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Presnel Kimpembe, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha, Fabian, Pablo Sarabia, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe

