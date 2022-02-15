UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Schedule, teams, fixtures, TV channels in India and all you need to know

The highly-anticipated UEFA Champions League Round of 16 is all set to take place from February 16, 2022. The league had to be redone again after the initial draw was shrouded with controversy when Manchester United was briefly excluded.

However, after the drama and controversy surrounding the decision, the Round of 16 is scheduled to open with the best matchup produced by the re-draw. It will be a showdown of heavyweights as Paris Saint-Germain will be taking on Real Madrid, with PSG's Lionel Messi facing an old nemesis which he's owned over his years with Barcelona.

Each home-and-away series will be played over two legs, and the team with the most goals scored at the end of the second leg will advance to the quarterfinals.

One major rule change that needs to be kept in mind ahead of the Round of 16 matches: For the first time since 1965, there will be no away goals tiebreaker. Meaning that any ties which finish all square on aggregate will go to extra-time and penalties if required. As for the final showdown, it will take place at the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg on May 28.

Champions League Round of 16 schedule:

From when to when are the Champions League 2021-22 Round of 16 games?

The first legs of the last-16 encounters will take place on February 15, 16, 22 and 23 with the return ties a few weeks later on March 8, 9, 15 and 16.

How to watch the 2021-22 Champions League on TV & live stream in India?

The Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) has the right to show UEFA Champions League matches in India. The matches will be live-streamed online on SonyLIV. Also available on Sony Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi) and Sony Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil and Telegu).

Champions League Round of 16 fixtures:

Leg 1 of 2 Date Match Time (IST) February 16 PSG vs Real Madrid 1:30 AM February 16 Sporting CP vs Manchester City 1:30 AM February 17 RB Salzburg vs Bayern Munich 1:30 AM February 17 Inter Milan vs Liverpool 1:30 AM February 23 Chelsea vs Lille 1:30 AM February 23 Villareal vs Juventus 1:30 AM February 24 Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United 1:30 AM February 24 Benfica vs Ajax 1:30 AM

