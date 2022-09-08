UEFA Champions League: Napoli beats Liverpool by 4-1 as Piotr Zielnski scores a double

UEFA Champions League

Piotr Zielinski converted a penalty, Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa doubled the lead after the half-hour mark and substitute Giovanni Simeone who is the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone, scored on his competition debut just before the break.

Zielinski added another two minutes after the break before Luis Daz finally pulled one back for Liverpool on a counterattack in the 49th.

Liverpool has now failed to win all four of its visits to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, while coach Jurgen Klopp dropped to 0-4 in his career in Naples. Klopp was sent off during a loss while coaching Borussia Dortmund in 2013, then was at the helm for Liverpool defeats in 2018 and 2019.

Liverpool has started the Premier League season with just two wins from six games. Napoli is unbeaten in five Serie A matches and leads the league with 12 goals scored despite the offseason departures of captain Lorenzo Insigne, all-time leading scorer Dries Mertens and defensive stalwart Kalidou Koulibaly.

The recent form of the two teams held as Napoli got off to a blistering start. In the opening minute, Victor Osimhen beat Liverpool's offside trap and dribbled around goalkeeper Alisson before striking a shot off the outside of the post from a sharp angle. Four minutes later, Zielinski sent Alisson the wrong way with his spot kick after Liverpool captain James Milner deflected a shot from the Poland midfielder with his arm.

Liverpool, which lost last season's final 1-0 to Real Madrid, is sorely missing departed forward Sadio Mane, who transferred to Bayern Munich. Injuries are also hitting hard in central midfield, while fourth-choice Joe Gomez looked rusty at center back.