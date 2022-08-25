UEFA Champions League group stage draw live streaming: How to watch, time, venue, all you need to know

UCL Draw for 2022-23 group stage will be made on August 25

After Real Madrid clinched the UEFA Champions League trophy in the 2021-22 season, a new dawn awaits as the biggest club competition in the world returns on Thursday, August 25. The Champions League draw for the group stage of 2022-23 will take place in Istanbul, Turkey, later in the day.

Following the UCL group stage draw, the award ceremony to commemorate last year's best performers will also be held. All the European elite will know their fate for the upcoming campaign in the continental club competition.

26 teams will directly qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage, while the six remaining teams will join after qualifying via the playoffs route.

As per the format of the competition, all 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four teams each, with the two top teams in every group qualifying for the knockout rounds.

All you need to know about the 2022/23 Champions League group stage draw#UCLdraw | #UCL — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) August 24, 2022

Earlier, UEFA had announced the top three nominees for the Men's Player of the Year award, with Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, and Kevin de Bryune set to battle it out for the top prize.

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League group stage draw and award ceremony, here's all you need to know:

Which teams have qualified for the Champions League 2022-23 season?

Pot 1

Real Madrid

Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City

AC Milan

Bayern Munich

PSG

Porto

Ajax

Pot 2

Liverpool

Chelsea

Barcelona

Juventus

Atletico Madrid

Sevilla

RB Leipzig

Tottenham

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund

RB Salzburg

Shakhtar Donetsk

Inter Milan

Napoli

Sporting Lisbon

Bayern Leverkusen

Olympic Marseille

Pot 4

Club Brugge

Celtic

Maccabi Haifa

Copenhagen

Dinamo Zagreb

Viktoria Plzen

Rangers

Benfica

When and where will the UEFA Champions League group stage draw take place?

The Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw will take place in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday 25 August, and can be live-streamed from 9:30 PM IST.

How to watch the UEFA Champions League group stage draw on television in India?

The Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels in India.

How to watch the live streaming of UEFA Champions League group stage draw in India?

The Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw live streaming will be available on SonyLiv app and website.

When does the UEFA Champions League group stage commence?

The Champions League 2022-23 group stage will kick start from September 6th and 7th. Here are the dates in full:

Matchday 1: 6/7 September

Matchday 2: 13/14 September

Matchday 3: 4/5 October

Matchday 4: 11/12 October

Matchday 5: 25/26 October

Matchday 6: 1/2 November

Round of 16 draw: 7 November