UEFA Champions League group stage draw live streaming: How to watch, time, venue, all you need to know

UEFA Champions League group stage draw 2022 will take place on August 25. After the draw, an award ceremony will be held for last year's best players

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Aug 25, 2022, 11:16 AM IST

UCL Draw for 2022-23 group stage will be made on August 25

After Real Madrid clinched the UEFA Champions League trophy in the 2021-22 season, a new dawn awaits as the biggest club competition in the world returns on Thursday, August 25. The Champions League draw for the group stage of 2022-23 will take place in Istanbul, Turkey, later in the day. 

Following the UCL group stage draw, the award ceremony to commemorate last year's best performers will also be held. All the European elite will know their fate for the upcoming campaign in the continental club competition. 

26 teams will directly qualify for the UEFA Champions League group stage, while the six remaining teams will join after qualifying via the playoffs route. 

As per the format of the competition, all 32 teams will be split into eight groups of four teams each, with the two top teams in every group qualifying for the knockout rounds. 

Earlier, UEFA had announced the top three nominees for the Men's Player of the Year award, with Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois, and Kevin de Bryune set to battle it out for the top prize. 

Ahead of the UEFA Champions League group stage draw and award ceremony, here's all you need to know:

Which teams have qualified for the Champions League 2022-23 season?

Pot 1

Real Madrid
Eintracht Frankfurt
Manchester City
AC Milan
Bayern Munich
PSG
Porto
Ajax

Pot 2

Liverpool
Chelsea
Barcelona
Juventus
Atletico Madrid
Sevilla
RB Leipzig
Tottenham

Pot 3

Borussia Dortmund
RB Salzburg
Shakhtar Donetsk
Inter Milan
Napoli
Sporting Lisbon
Bayern Leverkusen
Olympic Marseille

Pot 4

Club Brugge
Celtic
Maccabi Haifa
Copenhagen
Dinamo Zagreb
Viktoria Plzen
Rangers
Benfica

When and where will the UEFA Champions League group stage draw take place?

The Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw will take place in Istanbul, Turkey, on Thursday 25 August, and can be live-streamed from 9:30 PM IST. 

How to watch the UEFA Champions League group stage draw on television in India?

The Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels in India. 

 

How to watch the live streaming of UEFA Champions League group stage draw in India?

The Champions League 2022-23 group stage draw live streaming will be available on SonyLiv app and website. 

 

When does the UEFA Champions League group stage commence?

The Champions League 2022-23 group stage will kick start from September 6th and 7th. Here are the dates in full:

Matchday 1: 6/7 September
Matchday 2: 13/14 September
Matchday 3: 4/5 October
Matchday 4: 11/12 October
Matchday 5: 25/26 October
Matchday 6: 1/2 November
Round of 16 draw: 7 November

