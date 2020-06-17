UEFA announces return dates for Champions League, Europa League in 'straight knockout tournament' format

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) have announced on Wednesday (June 17) that the quarter-final, semi-final and the final of the Champions League will be held in Lisbon between the August 12 and August 23 in a straight knockout tournament.

The footballing body also said that the remaining round of last-16 games will be played on August 7-8.

UEFA also confirmed that the quarter-final, semi-final and the final of the Europa League will take place between August 10 and August 21 at four separate venues in Germany.

Meanwhile, the winners of Champions League and Europa League will take on each other in the UEFA Super Cup in Budapest on September 24.

The coronavirus outbreak had brought most sports activities to a halt with players practising social distancing and self-isolation during the pandemic.

While league in France, Netherlands, Belgium, etc opted to finish the season midway, other leagues like the Bundesliga in Germany, Serie A in Italy, La Liga in Spain and the Premier League in England have all resumed play behind closed doors under strict supervision.