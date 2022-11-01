UAE opens visa applications for FIFA World Cup in Qatar, here's how to apply and how much it will cost

Source: Twitter

Fans are eagerly waiting for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar to kick start with just over three weeks remaining before the world spectacle begins from November 20. For those who want to witness the action live in Qatar, apart from buying the match tickets, you will also need to get your visas sorted.

On November 1 UAE opened applications for visas for multiple-entry tourist visas for fans who are hoping to watch FIFA World Cup in Qatar live.

According to a statement released by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) on Tuesday, UAE welcomed visitors who hold the 'Hayya' card.

The 'Hayya' card is a personalised document which is required by people who wish to watch the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The multi-nation spectacle is set to take place in the middle east from November 20 to December 18.

How to apply for a visa to watch FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Fans who are having the 'Hayya' card can apply for visas by visiting the ICP website. They have to go through the public services section on the website, which reads 'visa for Hayya card holders'.

Subsequently, they need to fill in their data and pay the fees.

How much will it cost to buy a visa for FIFA World Cup in Qatar?

Fans can enter the Emirates multiple times over a period of 90 days, after getting their visas sorted. The fee for the same is Dh100 which roughly equates to ₹2,252.64 (INR). Fans hoping for an extended stay in the middle east and further extend their visas for a period of 90 days with regular fees needed to be paid for the same.