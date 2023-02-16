Search icon
UAE may host some games, India can play all its matches there: PCB on possible Asia Cup solution

In a possible solution to the Asia Cup logjam, Pakistan may remain the host and India could be offered to play its matches in the UAE where some games will be held, according to sources in the Board (PCB) here.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Feb 16, 2023, 11:17 PM IST

File photo

After India refused to go to Pakistan for the Asia Cup in October last year there was a continuous tension and verbal brawl between the two countries. It looks like Pakistan has come up with a possible solution amid the discussion over hosting Asia Cup becoming a bottleneck.

In such a scenario, the UAE will also host the final if India qualifies for it, according to a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) source. An emergent meeting of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) was held in Bahrain on February 4 at the behest of PCB chief Najam Sethi after the continental body released its itinerary and Pakistan wasn't named the hosts of the tournament.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Sethi said more discussions on the hosting of Asia Cup ODI tournament will be held next month on the sidelines of an ICC meeting as the matter "remained unresolved".

"What can I say about what happened in the Asian Cricket Council board meeting. There was no resolution," Sethi told reporters when asked if Pakistan will host the tournament in September.

However, reliable sources aware of the developments, said the most likely solution to the problem appears to be that Pakistan will remain host of the Asia Cup but some matches will also be held in the UAE where India may play all its games, including the final if necessary (if India qualifies for the final).
"Sethi made it clear at the ACC meeting that PCB wants to host the event and some of the matches at home," the source said.

The Asia Cup was initially allotted to Pakistan and was scheduled in September this year but BCCI Secretary Jay Shah, who is also the ACC chairman, had announced last October that India will not travel to Pakistan.

PTI had reported earlier this month that UAE with three venues -- Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah -- are the favourites to host the tournament but a decision has been withheld for the time being.

