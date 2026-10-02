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U19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre's big revelation- what did Rohit Sharma say to him after he became captain?

India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre revealed that Rohit Sharma guided him on captaincy after his appointment, which helped India win the U19 World Cup 2026 by beating England by 100 runs.

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DNA Web Team

Updated : Oct 02, 2026, 11:32 AM IST

U19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre's big revelation- what did Rohit Sharma say to him after he became captain?
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India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre credited former captain Rohit Sharma for his guidance following his appointment ahead of the U19 World Cup 2026. Mhatre, who debuted for Chennai Super Kings in 2025, led India to its sixth U19 World Cup title by defeating England by 100 runs, with opening batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi playing a crucial role.

Rohit Sharma's advice to Ayush Mhatre

Former India opener Aakash Chopra's podcast featured Mhatre discussing how he contacted Rohit after he was appointed captain, emphasising his limited experience in leadership. "After the IPL, I was named U-19 captain. I had not much idea about it. So I texted Rohit bhai. He had told me I could call or message him whenever I wanted to talk during the IPL. He called me then. I told him I wanted to meet and talk. He told me to come to his home. Then I sat and spoke a lot with him," Mhatre said.

He continued by saying that Rohit gave a thorough explanation of captaincy, including how to manage the team. "He explained things to me very well and how to handle the team as a captain and all of that. He took the time and spoke well. He spoke for half an hour to my dad as well. He is humble and always available to talk," Mhatre said.

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First meeting with MS Dhoni

Mhatre also spoke about his first meeting with MS Dhoni during his CSK trials. He claimed that approaching the former captain of CSK made him anxious. " I saw Mahi bhai live for the first time and I actually got scared. Even now, it is there a bit. He talks freely, but he is a legend. I wanted to get a picture with him but could not understand how to approach him. It was the last day of the trials, and then I just went. I got a picture with him then," he said. Mhatre has played 13 IPL matches so far and scored 441 runs, with a highest score of 94.

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