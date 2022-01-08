U Mumba vs Telugu Titans Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for MUM vs TEL in PKL 2021-22

The second match of the day will be between U Mumba and Telugu Titans. Match No 41 will see the currently fifth position team Mumbai play against the last-placed Telugu team.

The Season 2 winners U Mumba have 20 points to their name from six matches and have been unbeaten in their last four matches and have one win and three draws.

As for the Telugu Titans, they, on the other hand, have earned only 10 points from their first six games. The Titans have recorded four defeats and two ties so far this season.

Dream11 Prediction - U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

MUM vs TEL Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for U Mumba vs Telugu Titans match today.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans: Predicted Lineups

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali, Abhishek Singh, Rinku, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar, Mohsen Maghsodlou, V. Ajith Kumar.

Telugu Titans: Ankit Beniwal, Surinder Singh, Rohit Kumar, Rajnish, Ruturaj Koravi, C. Arun, Sandeep Kandola.

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans: My Dream11 Team

V. Ajith Kumar (C), Fazel Atrachali, Surinder Singh, Rinku HC, Mohsen Maghsodlou, Ankit Beniwal, Rajnish (VC).

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans: Match details

The match will be played on January 08, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.