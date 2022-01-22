U Mumba vs Telegu Titans Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for MUM vs TEL in PKL 2022

The second match - No 71 - of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) will be between U-Mumba and Telegu Titans in Bengaluru. While the Titans are at the bottom of the league standings, U Mumba, on the other hand, hasn't done well either, they are placed at 9th.

However, the Titans had finally managed to win a match when they defeated the Jaipur Pink Panthers with a scoreline of 35-34 on Wednesday.

As for U Mumba, they have only won 3 out of the 11 matches they have played so far. The former champions drew their last game 24-24 against the Gujarat Giants. This was their fifth draw of the season out of the 11 matches they have featured in.

Dream11 Prediction - U Mumba vs Telegu Titans

MUM vs TEL Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for U Mumba vs Telegu Titans match today.

U Mumba vs Telegu Titans: Predicted Lineups

U Mumba: Rinku HC, Fazel Atrachali, Harendra Kumar, Ashish-Kumar, Ajinkya Rohidas Kapre, Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar

Telegu Titans: Adarsh T, Rajnish Dalal, Surinder Singh, Rakesh Gowda, Ankit Beniwal, Galla Raju, Sandeep Kandola

U Mumba vs Telegu Titans: My Dream11 Team

Rinku HC, Surinder Singh, Fazel Atrachali, Ankit Beniwal, Ashish-Kumar, V Ajith Kumar (C), Rajnish Dalal (VC).

U Mumba vs Telegu Titans: Match details

The match will be played on January 22, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.