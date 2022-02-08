U Mumba vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for MUM vs PAT in PKL 2022

The 103rd match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 will feature a battle between three-time champions Patna Pirates and Season 2 winners U Mumba. In the first meeting between the two, the Pirates cruised to a comfortable 43-23 win.

U Mumba will be entering this match on the back of a two-point win over the Tamil Thalaivas. Meanwhile, the Pirates are on a three-match winning streak at the moment. They registered convincing wins over Gujarat Giants, UP Yoddha and Bengal Warriors in their previous three games.

MUM vs PAT Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for U Mumba vs Patna Pirates match today.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Predicted Lineups

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Rahul Sethpal, Harendra Kumar, Ajinkya Kapre, V Ajith Kumar, Rinku, Fazel Atrachali.

Patna Pirates: Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin C, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Guman Singh, Sunil, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: My Dream11 Team

Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Rinku, Rahul Sethpal, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh (C), Sachin (VC), Guman Singh.

U Mumba vs Patna Pirates: Match details

The match will be played on February 08, 2021, Tuesday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.