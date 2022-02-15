U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for MUM vs JAI in PKL 2022

U Mumba is all set to lock horns with the Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 119th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2022 in Bengaluru. With the league stage coming to an end, both sides will look to add more points to their tally.

U Mumba is currently placed eighth with 53 points from 19 games. They have registered seven wins and as many losses, while five games ended in draws.

The Pink Panthers, on the other hand, find themselves placed ninth with 52 points from as many matches as their opponent. They have eight wins and nine losses and also have a couple of draws to their name as well.

MUM vs JAI Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers match today.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Predicted Lineups

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, V Ajith Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Fazel Atrachali, Rinku HC, Rahul Sethpal, Shivam Anil.

Jaipur Pink Panthers: Arjun Deshwal, Brijendra Chaudhary, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Shaul Kumar, Vishal, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Deepak Singh.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: My Dream11 Team

Rinku HC (VC), Shaul Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Deepak Singh, Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Arjun Deshwal, V Ajith Kumar.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Match details

The match will be played on February 15, 2021, Tuesday. It will start at 7:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.