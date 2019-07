U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi League: Best picks for MUM vs BLR today in PKL 2019

Dream11 Prediction - U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

MUM vs BLR Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls match today.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: Predicted Lineups

U Mumba: Fazel Atrachali(C), Sandeep Narwal, Surinder Singh, Harendra Kumar, Rohit Baliyan, Dong Geon Lee and Abhishek Singh.

Bengaluru Bulls- Rohit Kumar(C), Pawan Sehrawat, Ashish Sangwan, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh and Vijay Kumar.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: My Dream11 Team

Pawan Sehrawat, Mahender Singh, Amit Sheoran, Harendra Kumar, Sandeep Narwal, Arjun Deshwal and Abhishek Singh.

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls: Match details

The match will be played on July 28, 2019, Sunday. It will start at 8:30 PM at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium, Mumbai.