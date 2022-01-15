U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors Dream11 Prediction in Pro Kabaddi: Best picks for UP vs MUM in BEN 2022

In match number 57 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 tonight, U Mumba will take on defending champions Bengal Warriors in the third game of the night.

U Mumba have 3 wins, 3 losses and as many draws from their 9 games and as a consequence, they are in sixth place on the league standings. Their opponents, Bengal Warriors have struggled for consistency this season, and they are currently languishing in ninth place in the table, with four wins, however, they have also lost five matches.

Both U Mumba and Bengal Warriors will be gunning for all 5 points so as to lift themselves further up the table.

Dream11 Prediction - U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors

MUM vs BEN Pro Kabaddi League Dream11 Team: Fantasy kabaddi predictions and tips for U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors match today.

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors: Predicted Lineups

U Mumba: Abhishek Singh, Shivam, Mohsen Maghsoudlou, Fazel Atrachali, Rahul Sethpal, Ashish Sangwan, Harendra Kumar

Bengal Warriors: Maninder Singh, Akash Pikalmunde, Amit, Ran Singh, Mohammad Esmaeil- Nabibaksh, Abozar Mohajermighani, Darshan J

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: My Dream11 Team

Fazel Atrachali, Abozar Mohajermighani, Amit, Mohammad Esmaeil- Nabibaksh, Akash Pikalmunde, Maninder Singh, Rahul Sethpal

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan: Match details

The match will be played on January 15, 2021, Saturday. It will start at 9:30 PM at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre. Watch it Live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar App.