U-23 World Championship: 21 Indian wrestlers to miss tournament after visa rejection by Spain Embassy

After being denied visas by Spain's embassy, 21 Indian wrestlers are expected to miss the upcoming Under-23 World Championships in Pontevedra. The decision was based on the belief that the wrestlers would not depart the territory before their visas expired.

The Indian Wrestling Federation had selected a 30-man squad for the Under-23 Championship, however only nine were granted visas. Antim Panghal, India's first under-20 female world champion, was among those denied entry. Only six of the nine coaches who requested for the visa were given permission.

WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar was furious with the decision and said their visas were denied on frivolous grounds.

"This is something we have never faced before. Despite presenting the Indian government's clearance and an invitation from the world governing body UWW, our wrestlers have been denied visas on the most frivolous ground," said Tomar.

"We got the rejection letters this evening (Monday) after we made a request to release the passports as soon as possible. This is really bizarre. I really don't know how the officer came to the conclusion that wrestlers and coaches won't come back to India," Tomar added.

Tomar also insisted that the Indian wrestlers were denied an opportunity to shine on the global stage by the Spanish embassy.

"Our wrestlers are strong medal contenders, they have denied them the opportunity to shine on the big stage," said Tomar.

Mahabir Prasad, the chief coach of the Greco-Roman squad and a Dronacharya awardee, advocated for Spain's ban, recalling how United World Wrestling petitioned India to allow Pakistani wrestlers to compete in the Asian Championship in 2019.

"Spain should be fined and banned. It has already created a huge issue at the Championship. It's a matter of shame for Spain as a country. Our wrestlers lost just an opportunity but Spain has lost face. UWW had said it would ban India if Pakistan were to deny entry for Asian championship in New Delhi. Now that was at Asian level and now this is at the world level. We will see what UWW does now," said Prasad.

The Under-23 Wrestling World Championship kicked-off on Monday and will continue till October 23.

