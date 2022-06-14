Two-time ISL champs Chennaiyin FC rope in Thomas Brdaric as head coach

Two-time winners of the Indian Super League (ISL), Chennaiyin FC have roped in German international Thomas Brdaric as their head coach ahead of the next ISL campaign. Chennaiyin FC, who have won the league in 2015 and 2017-18 finished in eighth place in the league table in ISL 2021-22.

The ISL outfit co-owned by Bollywood superstar Abhishek Bachchan subsequently parted ways with head coach Bozidar Bandovic after a disappointing campaign, and they have now moved quickly to land the signature of Brdaric.

In his most recent spell, the German coach led KF Vllaznia to the Albanian Cup for two successive seasons (2020-21 and 2021-22). The team also finished runners-up in the Albanian Championship in the 2020-21 season. Brdaric was thereafter awarded Coach of the Year 2021.

He also led the Albanian club in the qualifiers of the recently established UEFA Europa Conference League.

The 47-year-old has also had various spells in Germany's lower leagues, including the head coach position of VFL Wolfsburg's U-21 team. In one of his first stints as the first-team boss, Brdaric won the Regional League and gained promotion with TSG Neustrelitz in the German fourth division in 2014.

He has also reached the North Macedonia Cup Final in 2017 with FK Shkendija as head coach.

In 75 games as head coach, he has a record of 50 wins and 15 draws.

Brdaric primarily played as a forward, scoring 102 goals in 342 career appearances.

"I am looking forward to this incredible journey. This will be a great experience and a challenge where we will push further as one team. This is not my first time outside of Germany, therefore I am aware of most circumstances and I am ready to move forward with Chennaiyin FC. I can't wait to get started," said Brdaric after taking over as the club boss.

