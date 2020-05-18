Turkish football player admits to killing 5-year-old son suspected of COVID-19, says he 'never loved' him

Turkish football player Cevher Toktas has been arrested by authorities after he allegedly confessed to killing his 5-year-old son, multiple outlets reported.

The 32-year-old athlete has said to have confessed to the killing his son Kasim who was hospitalized with coronavirus (COVID-19)–related symptoms even though he later tested negative.

It is said that Toktas turned himself over to the police and reportedly admitted to smothering his son, the state-run Anadolu Agency in Turkey reported.

Kasim was admitted to a children's hospital on April 23 with a fever and cough, but tested negative for COVID-19. His death was initially not believed to have been suspicious.

According to Spanish news outlet AS.com, Toktas allegedly confessed to police that he suffocated his child with a pillow and then called the nurses for help.

He claimed that Kasim was having difficulty breathing and the boy was pronounced dead two hours later.

"My son struggled for a while, and when he stopped, I removed the pillow. I then called the doctors so as they would not be suspicious," Toktas allegedly said.

He also said that he had "never loved" his son: "I never loved him, even when he was born, and I can't state why; I have no mental issues."

Kasim's body has been exhumed for an autopsy amid the ongoing investigation and a trial date for the murder has not yet been scheduled.

Toktas used to play for the amateur soccer club Bursa Yıldırımspor, CBS Sports reported.