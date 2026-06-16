Tunisia sack head coach Sabri Lamouchi after just one World Cup outing ends in 5-1 Sweden thrashing

After facing a crushing 5-1 defeat at the hands of Sweden, the Tunisian Football Federation (TFT) sacked coach Sabri Lamouchi and also announced his replacement.

Tunisia have sacked its manager Sabri Lamouchi after the team faced a humiliating defeat at the hands of Sweden in their FIFA World Cup 2026 opener. As his replacement, Frenchman Herve Renard has been appointed as the new manager for Tunisia. In a new post on Instagram on Tuesday, the Tunisian Football Federation (TFT) announced the termination of its contractual relationship with head coach Sabri Lamouchi and wrote, ''The Tunisian Football Federation announces the termination of its contractual relationship with Head Coach Sabri Lamouchi by mutual agreement and wishes him every success in his future professional endeavors.''

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In another post, TFT also announced the appointment of new head coach and wrote, ''The Tunisian Football Federation has announced the appointment of Hervé Renard as the national team coach through the end of the 2026 World Cup—effective this evening—under the same financial terms. The agreement also stipulates that negotiations will commence following the conclusion of the World Cup campaign, with the aim of establishing a long-term partnership based on specific sporting objectives. A press conference for the new national coach will be held at the training stadium, half an hour before the start of the training session.''

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For those late to the story, Sweden produced one of the most dominant performances of the FIFA World Cup 2026 so far, crushing Tunisia 5-1 in the Group Stage opener. Tunisia struggled in its defence throughout the game and failed to recover after conceding early goals from Yasin Ayari and Alexander Isak.