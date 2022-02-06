'Tu banda sahi laga': Manchester City shares Shark Tank India meme, leaves netizens in splits

Shark Tank India is really trending, and not just in India, it seems the show's immense success is being spoken outside of India as well. Recently, Manchester City FC, a club based in England, shared a meme inspired by Shark Tank India.

Manchester City morphed Portuguese footballer Joao Cancelo's face in place of Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta's face alongside one of his famous quotes from the show.

For the unversed, Shark Tank India has taken the country by storm as is really trending on social media nowadays.

One of the 'sharks' on the show, Aman Gupta is the co-founder and CMO of Indian brand boAt, and he is often seen saying the words, "Haan main de dunga, tu tension mat le (Yes, I will give, don't take tension)."

Manchester City used the picture to tease Indian fans on Instagram about Joao Cancelo's ability to provide assists in football. The Portuguese defender has five assists in the Premier League season so far.

You can see Manchester City's meme inspired by Shark Tank India here:

Manchester City wrote on Instagram, "When João is asked about his next @mancity assist #SharkTankIndia" along with a wink emoji.

The hilarious meme from Man City left desi netizens in splits and they wondered whether the club's admin is an Indian.

While one fan wrote, "Hum to followers bada denge tu tension Mt le admin (We'll increase your followers, don't worry about it)", another fan reacted to Man City's meme by writing, "Ashneer Joao Grover," referring to Ashneer Grover, who is a fellow 'Shark' on the show, alongside Aman Gupta.

Shark Tank is a hugely popular tv how concept aboard, and it's first season recently debuted on Indian television as well, and the same has garnered a huge buzz.