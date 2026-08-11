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Trump warns FIFA against replacing Gianni Infantino: ‘Terrible mistake’

US President Donald Trump has backed Gianni Infantino amid growing pressure on the FIFA chief, saying replacing him would be a 'terrible mistake' and could hurt FIFA’s success after the 2026 World Cup.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Aug 11, 2026, 02:40 PM IST

Trump warns FIFA against replacing Gianni Infantino: ‘Terrible mistake’
Trump backs Infantino and warns FIFA against replacing its president. (X)
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US President Donald Trump has come out in support of FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, saying it would be a 'terrible mistake' to replace him as the FIFA president, highlighting the 'success' of the recently concluded World Cup. Taking to his Truth Social handle, Trump said, ''FIFA would be making a terrible mistake if for any reason they even considered replacing President Gianni Infantino. He is fantastic, having just presided over the most successful World Cup, by four times, ever presented. If he is gone, it will never be as successful or profitable again! Thank you for your attention to this matter. President DJT.''

 

How it all started?

 

Trump's backing for Infantino came at a time when the FIFA president is facing immense pressure from football's regional governing bodies, following his controversial proposal to sell the stakes in FIFA's World Cup and Club World Cup competitions to private investors.

 

FIFA had proposed selling shares through a new subsidiary that was reportedly valued at around USD 20 billion. This move triggered strong criticism from several influential figures and confederations from the football fraternity. Though the proposal was withdrawn, the controversy did not stop there.

 

Infantino and FIFA General Secretary Mattias Grafstrom even apologised for the errors and pledged that they would not be repeated. They also assured that they would submit the findings to the FIFA Council after a review at the next meeting.

 

Three governing bodies - UEFA, CONCACAF and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) had issued a joint statement calling out the FIFA president for 'breaking trust through deception'.

 

Trump's close connection with Infantino

 

Trump and Infantino have developed a close relationship over the last few years, specifically ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Infantino was even criticised for revoking the one-match suspension on Folarin Balogun, a decision taken after a phone call from Trump, sparking widespread debate over political interference in the sport.

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