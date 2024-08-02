'Keep men out...': Trump, Musk react to gender row at Olympics after Angela Carini abandons bout against Imane Khelif

Khelif emerged victorious after Carini conceded defeat a mere 46 seconds into the welterweight fight, succumbing to a barrage of punches to the face.

The Olympic bout between Algerian boxer Imane Khelif and Italy’s Angela Carini has ignited a wave of global outrage among prominent figures, including former US President Donald Trump, tech billionaire Elon Musk, and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

In response to Carini's Round of 16 fight in Paris, the Italian Prime Minister criticized the International Olympic Committee (IOC), stating, “It is a fact that, with the levels of testosterone present in the blood of the Algerian athlete, the competition at the start does not seem fair.”

“We must be careful not to discriminate in an attempt to avoid discrimination.” “The fact that Angela withdrew makes me even more sad,” she continued.

The Republican presidential nominee and his running mate, JD Vance, expressed similar sentiments in a recent social media post. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) defended its decision to allow two female boxers to compete at the Paris Olympics amidst a gender controversy, stating that the athletes were unfairly targeted with aggression due to an arbitrary ruling.

This is where Kamala Harris's ideas about gender lead: to a grown man pummeling a woman in a boxing match. This is disgusting, and all of our leaders should condemn it. https://t.co/hUdx7rStzo — JD Vance (@JDVance) August 1, 2024

I WILL KEEP MEN OUT OF WOMEN’S SPORTS!



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:59 PM EST 08/01/24 @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/Xq9D893250 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) August 1, 2024

What IOC said?

“These two athletes were the victims of a sudden and arbitrary decision by the IBA,” the IOC said in a statement. “Towards the end of the IBA World Championships in 2023, they were suddenly disqualified without any due process. “According to the IBA minutes available on their website, this decision was initially taken solely by the IBA Secretary General and CEO.”

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has criticized the International Boxing Association (IBA) for its arbitrary decision to disqualify the boxers last year, which has sparked controversy and led to public figures such as British author J.K. Rowling and Elon Musk expressing their opposition to the athletes competing in the Games. Riley Gaines, a former collegiate swimmer and advocate for women's sports, has shown her support for Carini by stating, "Men do not belong in women's sports #IStandWithAngelaCarini."

Could any picture sum up our new men’s rights movement better? The smirk of a male who’s knows he’s protected by a misogynist sporting establishment enjoying the distress of a woman he’s just punched in the head, and whose life’s ambition he’s just shattered. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/Q5SbKiksXQ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) August 1, 2024

After the match, 25-year-old Carini expressed her frustration by stating, "This is unjust." Her coach, Emanuele Renzini, disclosed that numerous individuals had cautioned Carini against competing against Khelif, who had been disqualified from the 2023 World Championships due to gender eligibility concerns.

“Many people in Italy tried to call and tell her: ‘Don’t go please: it’s a man, it’s dangerous for you,’” Renzini told reporters.

Logan Paul, a YouTuber-turned-boxer, criticised the match, labeling it “the purest form of evil.” He stated, “A man was allowed to beat up a woman on a global stage, crushing her life’s dream while fighting for her deceased father. This delusion must end.”

Earlier this week, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) reiterated its eligibility framework, emphasizing that all female athletes must adhere to the rules. Khelif was disqualified from the International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championships last year for having elevated testosterone levels, with the IBA president citing her XY chromosomes as the reason. However, Khelif was given the green light to compete in Paris under the guidelines set by the IOC. The IOC's updated policy on fairness and inclusion, implemented in 2021, empowers each sport's governing body to determine if an athlete possesses an unfair advantage.

