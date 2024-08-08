'True spirit of a warrior': Abhinav Bindra pens heartfelt note for Vinesh Phogat after Olympics disqualification

Vinesh was disqualified from the finals for exceeding the 50 kg weight limit.

India's first-ever individual Olympic gold medalist, Abhinav Bindra, recently shared an inspiring message for wrestler Vinesh Phogat, who unfortunately missed out on a chance to make history at the ongoing Paris Games due to a cruel twist of fate.

Vinesh had the opportunity to become the first Indian female to qualify for the final of a wrestling event and was just one win away from potentially securing a historic gold medal. However, on the day of her women's freestyle 50kg bout, she failed to make weight and was found to be 100gm above the limit.

As a result, Vinesh was disqualified from the entire event, meaning she would not even receive a guaranteed silver medal.

Abhinav Bindra, who met with Vinesh and witnessed her dedication to cutting weight, expressed admiration for her fighting spirit. He noted that she embodies the true spirit of a warrior, and her determination has left a lasting impact on him.

“It is said that sport is a celebration of human will,” Bindra wrote. “I have known that to be true many times in my career but never has it resonated more than today. As I look around me, I see a nation and its people celebrate your unyielding resolve.”

“You are a fighter – on and off the mat. Through you, we are learning what it means to never lose the fight in us, even as a loss weighs heavily. You embody the true spirit of a warrior,” he added.

Abhinav Bindra, the Olympic gold medalist in shooting at the Beijing Games in 2008, praised Vinesh's remarkable resilience as a shining example for every child in India. He concluded his post by expressing gratitude towards her.

“Not all victories look alike. Some end up as a glittering souvenir in a cabinet but the ones that matter more find their way into the stories we tell our children. And every child in this country will know the champion you are. Every child will grow up wanting to face life with the resilience you have displayed. I thank you for that,” he wrote.

Vinesh Phogat on Wednesday finally broke her silence on her disqualification and acknowledged that missing out on the medal was unfortunate but understood that it was all part of the competitive nature of the sport.

"It was hard luck that she missed the medal, but it was part of the game," Phogat said.

