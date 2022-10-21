Tristen Nash, son of WWE Legend Kevin Nash passes away aged 26

Tristen Nash with his father Kevin Nash

WWE legend Kevin Nash's son Tristen Nash has sadly passed away recently, at the age of 26. The Hall of Famer was working with his son on a new podcast recently before the unfortunate event took place.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful shared the news on Twitter, urging fans to respect the privacy of the Nash family.

"On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26," he wrote in a note.

"Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time," the statement read.

Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash.

While no reason for Tristen's passing away has been revealed, it comes as a shock for the WWE icon and his fans.

Nash's former colleague and fellow WWE icon Mick Foley reacted to the news and wished his friend well during these testing times.

"God, this is just awful news. My heart goes out to @RealKevinNash his family and friends. Praying that fond memories of Tristen will be a source of comfort to you. RIP Tristen Nash."

God, this is just awful news. My heart goes out to @RealKevinNash his family and friends. Praying that fond memories of Tristen will be a source of comfort to you. RIP Tristen Nash. https://t.co/vrBwWbDimk — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 20, 2022

