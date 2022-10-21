Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeSports

Tristen Nash, son of WWE Legend Kevin Nash passes away aged 26

Tristen Nash, the son of legendary WWE wrestler and Hall of Famer Kevin Nash passed away at the age of 26.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 21, 2022, 07:35 AM IST

Tristen Nash, son of WWE Legend Kevin Nash passes away aged 26
Tristen Nash with his father Kevin Nash

WWE legend Kevin Nash's son Tristen Nash has sadly passed away recently, at the age of 26. The Hall of Famer was working with his son on a new podcast recently before the unfortunate event took place. 

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful shared the news on Twitter, urging fans to respect the privacy of the Nash family. 

"On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to unfortunately report that their son Tristen Nash has tragically passed away at the age of 26," he wrote in a note. 

READ| Cristiano Ronaldo breaks silence after being dropped from Manchester United squad after Spurs outburst

"Tristen recently started working on Kevin's new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time," the statement read. 

While no reason for Tristen's passing away has been revealed, it comes as a shock for the WWE icon and his fans. 

Nash's former colleague and fellow WWE icon Mick Foley reacted to the news and wished his friend well during these testing times. 

"God, this is just awful news. My heart goes out to @RealKevinNash his family and friends. Praying that fond memories of Tristen will be a source of comfort to you. RIP Tristen Nash."

More to follow.. 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Practice these 5 yoga poses to help ease your lower back pain
Asia Cup 2022: 3 players who can replace injured Ravindra Jadeja in the match against Pakistan
Car loan interest rate: SBI, HDFC, PNB and other banks' interest rates on Rs 10 lakh car loan
Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif poses with her 'Phone Bhoot boys', Disha Patani sizzles in sexy bikini
Dhanteras 2022: 7 things to avoid during this festival
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Gautam Gambhir names his predicted XI for India's upcoming match against Pakistan, leaves out Dinesh Kathik
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.