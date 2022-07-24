World Athletics Championships 2022: Triple jumper Eldhose Paul comes 9th in final event

Eldhose Paul

Eldhose Paul, who had become the first Indian to qualify for the triple jump final at the World Championships, was placed 9th. He only had three jumps, with his highest being 16.79m. He had to better his personal best of 16.99m in order to win today.

READ | Who is Eldhose Paul, Indian triple jumper who made history by qualifying for World Athletics Championships?

Paul jumped 16.37m in his first attempt and stood at 6th after the first round. In the second, he did better and jumped to 16.79m but in order to get the medal, he needed to cross the 17m mark.

His third jump was lower than the previous two as he managed to reach just 13.86m. He slipped out of contention with a ninth-place finish after three attempts.

News Flash: Eldhose Paul finishes 9th in Men's Triple Jump Final with best attempt of 16.79m; OUT of fray for a medal.

Eldhose PB: 16.99m

Eldhose is 1st ever Indian athlete to qualify for Final of Men's Triple Jump event at World Athletics Championship. #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/F70yYDALTu July 24, 2022

Pedro Pichardo led the pack and won golf with the highest jump of 17.95m. The silver went to Hugues Fabrice Zango for his 17.55m jump and the bronze was taken by China's Yaming Zhu, who jumped 17.31m.

In the qualification event, with an effort of 16.68m in Eugene, Oregon he made it to the final. The 25-year-old had finished sixth in the Group A qualification round and 12th overall to make the cut.

Paul, who reached Eugene just a few days ago due to visa issues, has a season's and personal best of 16.99m which he had recorded while winning gold in the Federation Cup in April.

The two other Indians, Praveen Chithravel and Abdulla Aboobacker failed to make it to the finals after best jumps of 16.49m and 16.45m respectively. Chitravel finished eighth in Group A and 17th overall while Aboobacker ended at 10th in Group B and 19th overall.