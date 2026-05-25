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Travis Head’s wife faces backlash from fans after viral Virat Kohli clash: ‘Woke up to my socials blasting’

The backlash started after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)’s big win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), when a viral moment between Kohli and Head triggered strong reactions on social media.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : May 25, 2026, 11:10 AM IST

Travis Head’s wife faces backlash from fans after viral Virat Kohli clash: ‘Woke up to my socials blasting’
Image source: ANI
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Australian cricketer Travis Head and his wife Jessica have faced another wave of online abuse from some Indian cricket fans. This came after a tense on-field altercation with Virat Kohli during the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The backlash started after Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)’s big win against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), when a viral moment between Kohli and Head triggered strong reactions on social media.

Travis Head's wife faces online backlash

Jessica Head said the backlash went beyond just criticism of the players. Abusive messages were also sent to their close friends and family.

Taking to the Instagram, Travish Head's wife wrote, “It feels like a repeat of the abuse that happened after the World Cup," she told Australian media outlet The Advertiser.

“I woke up to my socials blasting… we are fine but they are attacking my friends and family."

Not the first time?

She noted this isn’t the first time. Similar online harassment occurred after Australia’s big wins over India in recent years — the 2023 ODI World Cup final, the World Test Championship final, and the 2024 Boxing Day Test. She added that past abuse even included disturbing threats aimed at their young daughter.

Travis Head's wife urges fan to be responsible

Urging fans to be more responsible online, Jessica stressed the need for empathy and respectful conduct in sport.

“I think across all sports at the moment there’s an important conversation around mental health, perspective and the way we speak to one another," she said.

“Passion will always be part of sport, but so is remembering there are real people and families behind the game. Hopefully this encourages more kindness, and support for one another."

What happened between Kohli-Head during IPL 2026?

The incident occurred during Shivang Kumar’s first over when Venkatesh Iyer went on the attack, hitting boundaries comfortably. During the assault, Kohli seemed to gesture at Travis Head, who was fielding at mid-wicket, as if asking him to bowl. At another point, Kohli was also spotted signaling for the Australian to move away.

Head finally bowled in the 18th over and struck immediately, dismissing RCB captain Rajat Patidar with only his second delivery. But that wasn’t the only heated moment between the pair. Later, Head walked past Kohli while changing field positions, and the former India skipper again appeared to say something to him.

The controversy didn’t end with the match. A viral clip seemed to show Kohli skipping the usual post-game handshake with Head. Although Kohli greeted Pat Cummins, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan warmly, his apparent snub of Head quickly became a hot topic online.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan later came to Kohli’s defense, noting that such heated moments are normal in high-pressure games where emotions run high.

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