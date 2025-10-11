Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Travis Head opens up on Virat Kohli's impact in cricket ahead of IND vs AUS Series: 'He's always getting...'

Head's honest assessment of Kohli's abilities underscores the mental challenges top players face, adding a fascinating psychological layer to the upcoming series in Australia. Read here to know what exactly Travis Head said for Virat Kohli.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 11, 2025, 11:35 AM IST

Travis Head opens up on Virat Kohli's impact in cricket ahead of IND vs AUS Series: 'He's always getting...'
Australia's star batter Travis Head has lauded Indian cricket icon Virat Kohli ahead of India's forthcoming series in Australia, emphasizing the intensity and dynamism the star batsman injects into the game. When asked about the qualities that present the biggest challenge on the field, Head stated, "I get triggered by or annoyed the most? I think a lot of people will say Virat Kohli because how good he is. He's always getting runs. Just his high energy. He is always into you."

Head's comments highlight the respect and admiration that international players have for Kohli's consistent performance and competitive drive. Renowned for his unwavering work ethic and mental fortitude, Kohli has consistently posed a significant challenge to bowlers across all formats. His capacity to score runs under pressure has established him as one of the most formidable batsmen in the world of cricket.

The upcoming India-Australia series is expected to be a high-intensity event, with Kohli's experience and aggressive play likely to be key for India, while players like Head aim to compete against a modern legend.

Head's honest assessment of Kohli's abilities underscores the mental challenges top players face, adding a fascinating psychological layer to the upcoming series in Australia.

India's cricket legend Virat Kohli and his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, were recently spotted enjoying a relaxed walk through London, taking some time off together. The couple, known for their down-to-earth approach despite their global fame, were also seen engaging in friendly conversations with locals during their stroll, earning praise for their warmth and humility.

The couple, dressed in casual outfits, looked comfortable as they enjoyed the city. This outing happened during a short break for Kohli, who is spending time with his family before resuming training for the upcoming Australia series in October. The series is expected to be a key event in India's cricket calendar, and Kohli is set to play a crucial role in the team's preparation and performance.

Meanwhile, photos and short videos of the couple's London outing have quickly spread online, with fans applauding them for remaining humble and genuine, even when out in public. Whether it's on the cricket field or in their personal lives, Virat and Anushka continue to endear themselves to people, this time simply through a walk, a smile, and some friendly chats.

